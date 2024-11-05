The New York Jets are hanging on by a thread. New York is 3-6 heading into Week 10 and cannot afford to loss many more games down the stretch. New York will be without Mike Williams after they traded him to Pittsburgh at the deadline.

The news of the Mike Williams trade broke in the middle of Aaron Rodgers' weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers reacted right away with an honest view on Williams time with the Jets.

“Yeah Mike’s a quiet guy he just goes about his business. Mike had a rough injury last year, ACL, it’s tough to come back from. He worked his a– off all last season, wasn’t around for a lot of training camp he was working on the side,” Rodgers said. “But I felt like he was getting better throughout the early part of the season. I felt like his speed was getting better and he was feeling more comfortable with it. That’s a tough injury, I had that injury and it’s the mental part that takes you the longest. Mike’s a good guy, he’ll be good in the locker room, obviously had a lot of great veteran leadership, he’s had a nice career and sometimes change of scenery is great for certain guys.”

Rodgers and Williams did have some beef after the QB called him out for a mistake on a route that resulted in a game-losing interception against the Bills.

Rodgers also confirmed that the Jets trading for Davante Adams was going to eat into Williams' targets.

“We kind of knew with Davante coming in there would be less targets for everybody because G is leading the league in targets, he needs to get his targets and Tae is a dynamic player he’s going to get his targets,” Rodgers concluded. “So if this gives Mike more of an opportunity that’s awesome and we wish Mike well.”

What will the Jets offense look like without Mike Williams?

The Jets may not miss Mike Williams as much as some fans might think.

Rodgers noted above that trading for Davante Adams filled a huge void in the offense. Adams and Garrett Wilson are the primary targets in New York with Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley in reserve. The Jets can also use Tyler Conklin in the passing game and dump off passes to Breece Hall or Braelon Allen.

Williams has not had a significant role for the Jets since September, so it is easy to imagine that New York can survive losing him in the middle of the season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.