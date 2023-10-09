The New York Jets picked up a big 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos this week, and it was not only big to keep some hopes of a playoff run alive this season, it is big because it was a response to Sean Payton's comments regarding Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, and Aaron Rodgers took to X to post a message after the win.

“W. #hackett❤️ #” Aaron Rodgers said on X.

Although the Jets have said that they moved on from Sean Payton's comments when they were talking with the media, the team undoubtedly used it as motivation internally approaching the game.

Nathaniel Hackett might have done a bad job as head coach of the Broncos last season, but Payton's comments go against how most people operate as coaches in the NFL.

A lot has happened since then. The Jets had Aaron Rodgers go down with a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. There have been rumblings about Rodgers trying to play if the Jets making the playoffs, but it seems unlikely.

The Jets essentially kept their season alive and moved to 2-3. They will prepare to to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles next week, a team they have never beaten in franchise history. After that, they will face the New York Giants.

It does not get easier for the Broncos. They will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs next week before hosting the Green Bay Packers.

Hopefully for both teams, the saga can be put to bed as they move on from this game.