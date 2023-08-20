The New York Jets lost their third preseason game 13-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fall to 1-2 this year. That was with Tim Boyle and Zach Wilson at quarterback and without Aaron Rodgers starting. When the Jets face the New York Giants in their final preseason tilt, it will be a different team on the field as Aaron Rodgers is about to get his first action as the Jets QB.

The New York Post is reporting that Rodgers will make his first Jets start against the Giants in the team’s final preseason game of 2023. While the game is just a warmup for the team’s Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup with their AFC rival Buffalo Bills, it should have a regular season atmosphere as the two teams that share MetLife Stadium faceoff.

Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018. However, now that he’s moved on from the Green Bay Packers, he says he’s willing to get some snaps in before the real games count.

“I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason,” Rodgers said earlier in Jets training camp. “I wouldn’t mind if [head coach] Robert [Salah] said, ‘Hey, we are going to go. Let’s do it.’ Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one.”

The Jets-Giants preseason game that will now feature Aaron Rodgers starting for the first time takes place in MetLife Stadium with the Giants as the home team. There are no other reports yet on what other starters will play in that game, but with Rodgers under center, you have to imagine that the offense will include as many on the ones as possible.