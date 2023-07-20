Aaron Rodgers had his training camp press conference Thursday. Rodgers addressed a number of different topics, including a comment made by wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard referred to the Jets offense as “the Aaron Rodgers offense.” However, Rodgers made it clear that it is Nathaniel Hackett's offense, via the New York Jets' YouTube channel.

“I’m not going to say it’s my offense,” Rodgers said, quote via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. “It’s one I’ve had success in, for sure. But back in 2020, it was a conglomeration of what Matt [LaFleur] wanted to run, what ‘Hack’ had run in the past, and what I had run in the past. So, we just fit together. And this is kind of an offshoot of that with maybe a little more West Coast flavor to it.”

Nathaniel Hackett is looking to lead the Jets offense to success in 2023. Aaron Rodgers seems to believe in Hackett based on his comments.

“But this is really Hackett’s offense that I’ve been able to collaborate with him on,” Rodgers stated.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers and the offense

Rodgers and the Jets will be under a microscope all season long. New York is a big market and the expectations are high heading into the 2023 campaign. If the Jets lose two games in a row at any time this year, the team will face no shortage of scrutiny. There are people around the NFL world who believe this team is talented enough to reach the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers fares in Hackett's offense. New York is building a scheme around him so he should benefit, assuming his receivers step up. In 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, the receivers struggled to find consistency.

Rodgers is ready for this next chapter in his career.