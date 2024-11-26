You may have noticed a slight lull compared to the loud roar in the NFL conversation about the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers this past week. That short reprieve was their Week 12 bye, and the headlines are ready to pick back up. Last we left off, Rodgers wants out from under the Jets after this season. But before we get too ahead of the story, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed how a helicopter showed up at practice before general manager Joe Douglas was fired.

“There was a helicopter that landed at practice on that Tuesday. I don't know, I just felt like something crazy was about to go down. Maybe it isn't crazy outside the building, but when the helicopter landed mid-practice…”

“Is that not normal?” A.J. Hawk interjected, laying down a light, facetious tone.

Rodgers continued, “I just knew something was going down here. I was like, ‘D–n, I hope it's not Joe (Douglas).”

“Then a couple hours later, yeah, it was Joe. Good luck out there, Joe.” McAfee said while clapping, like a sendoff round of applause.

Hawk and McAfee began teaming up and joking with Rodgers.

Hawk asked Rodgers, “You ever ride on that chopper with (Jets owner) Woody (Johnson)?”

McAfee jumped in, “Yeah, you guys ever take trips together and say, ‘Hey, who are we firing next?'”

With a wry smile, “I have not,” Rodgers said.

“People are gonna say you have! It's inevitable,” McAfee said, exasperated and laughing to himself.

Aaron Rodgers future with Jets

The rumors floated that Rodgers wanted to play elsewhere and that story made the rounds through the media. NFL insider Dianna Russini spearheaded and accelerated the conversation while on her Scoop City Podcast with co-host Chase Daniel.

“Do you place him on IR? Do you just cut him overall? There are some people around the league who believe just cut him. Just move on. Aaron Rodgers is all banged up he’s dealing with all sorts of injuries. So this organization is going to have to make a decision. Does he just continue out the year the way it is?”

But Rodgers pushed back on that narrative while speaking with McAfee on Tuesday.

“As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets, that's 100 percent false,” said Rodgers. “I actually said the opposite. I said that I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back… there's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York. We haven't had the success we all wanted, but I've made some great friendships on the team.”

The Jets host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 on Sunday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST.