New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a calf injury scare at practice on Tuesday.

Rodgers suffered the injury after he threw an interception. Although he held on to his left calf and limped around, he continued playing. Rodgers missed six consecutive passes after the calf injury – his second calf injury since OTAs kicked off last month, per ESPN New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

Rodgers stayed in for the remainder of the period. He threw three straight INCs after the calf clutch. He has now missed on his last six passes. #Jets https://t.co/MqLzERESat — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 15, 2023

Nonetheless, Rodgers shook it off and trotted back onto the field. The fact he didn't receive any medical attention on the sidelines is good news for Jets fans.

Rodgers must be OK because he’s not getting any medical attention. He’s jogging back on the field for another period. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers' calf injury on Tuesday was just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The disgruntled quarterback had a rough day at the office. Rodgers was also frustrated with the performance of the Jets' offensive line and wide receivers.

Rodgers has also expressed his concern over the Jets' precarious left tackle situation in recent days.

“We have to figure out who the first five's going to be. A lot of guys in competition right now. Seems like they're switching the tackles left and right daily. Just looking for consistency with those guys,” he said.

The Jets have yet to figure out who's going to start at left tackle this season. Whether it's Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, or Max Mitchell, head coach Robert Saleh has his work cut out for him.

On the flip side, rookie center Joe Tippman's increased playing time, running back Breece Hall's return from the PUP list, and the addition of Dalvin Cook will make Jets fans more optimistic as the regular season draws near.

Aaron Rodgers' first season in Jets green and white is going to be an interesting one, for sure.