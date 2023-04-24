Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets have caused NFL chaos with their trade for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers arrival to the Jets has even caught the eye of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

With both teams playing in New York, Boone is up to date on teams outside the NFL. He thinks the Jets have catapulted themselves into a true contender after trading for Rodgers, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“That’s big time,” Boone said of the trade. “I’m sure the entire Jets fanbase is very excited.”

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was back in 2010. Since then, the Yankees have made the postseason nine times, reaching the ALCS this past year. As the Yankees try to chase a World Series, Boone is eager to see the Jets chase a Super Bowl of their own.

With Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ path becomes much more realistic. Quarterback was a gaping hole for New York this past season with veteran Joe Flacco seeing starts. Zach Wilson has proven to be a colossal draft bust. Rodgers gives the Jets a future Hall of Famer to build around under center.

Playing in the bright lights of New York, Aaron Boone understands what Rodgers is walking into. But beyond the spotlights, he sees why the Jets made the trade they did. Rodgers will certainly add some excitement to New York. If Rodgers is holding up a championship ring, Boone wouldn’t mind holding a championship ring of his own alongside him.

New York vs. everybody.