Recently, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets took the field for a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation for the upcoming season. During the scrimmage, Rodgers produced a viral moment when he correctly anticipated what a Buccaneers defender was about to do.

“You're not coming. Back up,” quipped Rodgers, per One Jets Drive by the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay defender then immediately obeyed the order and did exactly that.

Love this from Aaron Rodgers. – Defender moves up. – Rodgers: “You’re not coming. Back up.” – Defender backs up. 😂 (via One Jets Drive / YouTube)pic.twitter.com/lmr3jo7sby — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2023

The hilarious moment is just another example of the savvy and expertise that Rodgers has built up over his nearly two-decade-long NFL career.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Jets will be hoping that Aaron Rodgers can bring some of that expertise and reinvigorate a franchise that has been struggling to stay relevant for the past several years.

New York traded to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this past offseason in the hopes of giving their impressive young core an experienced, all-time great decision-maker at quarterback.

Even at 39 years old, Rodgers certainly still fits that bill to a tee.

The former California Bear has made an astonishing ten Pro Bowls in his future Hall-of-Fame career, all with the Packers up to this point. Although he has only one Super Bowl to show for it, Rodgers is undisputedly one of the, if not the most talented quarterback to ever pick up a football.

Rodgers and the Jets will take the field for the first time when it accounts in 2023 on Monday Night Football at home against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.