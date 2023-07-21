The New York Jets announced they have signed wide receiver Alex Erickson and safety Dane Cruikshank.

Erickson, who was the NFL's kickoff return yards leader in 2016, appeared in two games in 2022 for the Washington Commanders, recording four punt returns for 25 yards. All of Erickson's return were in a Dec. 4 game versus the New York Giants.

Cruikshank appeared in six games for the Chicago Bears. He recorded just one tackle this past season.

The Jets are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. New York has not had a winning season since 2015 but has a chance to turn it around after it traded for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Rodgers, who is 39 years old, was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player as recently as 2021. New York hopes to get elite play from him and make the postseason in the AFC East, where they will have to compete with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have won the AFC East in each of the last three seasons. The Miami Dolphins made the NFL's Wild Card round in 2022 and the New England Patriots were right behind them with an 8-9 record.

Erickson may have an impact with the Jets given his return success. He proved himself to be an effective player after he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals when he went undrafted in 2016.

Cruikshank will provide depth at safety, where the Jets are projected to have Jordan Whitehead (strong safety) and Adrian Amos (free safety) as starters.