The latest Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update is that the New York Jets right tackle will miss time, but the catch is that the diagnosis isn’t as bad as it could have been. Vera-Tucker went down with a leg injury in the Jets' 31-21 Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. Now, he will likely be out for several games, but probably not the rest of the season.

“#Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to miss time with a calf injury, but there is optimism heading into the MRI that it’s a calf and not an Achilles, sources say.” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. “Often it’s obvious heading into the MRI if an Achilles is torn — that does not appear to be the case here.”

While this Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update is a major positive overall, the fact that he is going to miss any time at all is going to be a problem for the Jets.

The Jets offensive line has been under fire since they allowed a sack on quarterback Aaron Rodgers that led to a season-ending Achilles injury just four games into the 2023 season. On Sunday, in the Jets Week 5 victory over the Broncos, the line played OK, but still allowed four sacks on Wilson.

Vera-Tucker, a guard by trade, is the third Jets tackle to go out with an injury this season. Currently, both Duane Brown and rookie Carter Warren are on injured reserve.

These injuries have led to a pieced-together offensive line. Sunday, the starters were left tackle Mekhi Becton, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Connor McGovern, rookie right guard Joe Tippmann (a center in college), and Vera-Tucker at right tackle. With Vera-Tucker now out for some time, veteran lineman Wes Schweitzer or third-year pro Max Mitchell will step into the spot.