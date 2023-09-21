A succinct description that's vaguely complementary and without a whiff of controversy. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson just got the royal treatment from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Speaking about Wilson during Wednesday's press conference, Belichick kept it characteristically brief and factual.“Pretty athletic quarterback. We've seen him before,” was how the HC of the NEP described the third-year QB per the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

Wilson might not want to see the Patriots again, however. In four games against them, Belichick's group has made life for Wilson and the Jets miserable. Twice, the BYU product has failed to complete even 10 passes in a game against New England. He's thrown just two touchdowns against seven interceptions and been sacked 11 times.

Last season, Wilson turned in a putrid performance at New England. It was a 9-for-22 horror show that led to zero touchdowns and wasted a masterful performance from the Jets' defense. The Pats won that game 10-3 on an 84-yard walk-off punt return touchdown.

Athleticism has never really been an issue for the Jets QB. In fact, it was a major reason why the team drafted him #2 overall in the 2021 draft. Anyone who watched the Jets get stomped by the Dallas Cowboys last week can attest to that.

Beyond a porous offensive line, Wilson did his best to remain upright, and scrambled five times for 36 yards. His physical skill set isn't the problem.

Rather, it's Wilson's decision-making that has frustrated Jets coaches and fans alike over the past two seasons. Against Dallas, Wilson ended the day with three interceptions, including a baffling decision on a pick by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

For good measure, Belichick also began his press conference in a familiar way. Speaking about the Jets as a team, Belichick started by praising the special teams unit. In particular, he singled out returner Xavier Gipson, punter Thomas Morstead, and Pro Bowl special teamer Justin Hardee for recognition.