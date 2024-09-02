Former NFL coach turned analyst Bill Belichick believes the New York Jets are one of the most formidable offenses to gameplan against due to running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In a clip of the first episode of his new show, “Coach with Bill Belichick,” Belichick explains how Hall and Wilson create obstacles for opposing defenses, per Underdog Fantasy.

“The Jets are one of the hardest teams to prepare for from a skill standpoint because of Breece Hall,” Belichick said. “Outstanding running back that has the ability to take the ball the distance. He's very good in the passing game, and defensively, you want to do everything you can to get the ball out of his hands and load the box.”

“Problem is: if you load the box, you're single out there on Wilson, and that's a tall order, right there, to deal with him on one-on-one coverage,” Belichick continued. “And then, his run after catch is exceptional.”

With two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the fold, Belichick predicts the four-time MVP veteran will excel with the talent around him, relying on his veteran instincts that he believes will be a significant advantage for New York.

“Aaron knows how to use him, and Aaron will know where the defense is heavy and where they're light and be able to work the ball there,” Belichick added. “They just need to solidify the consistency of their offensive line. But on paper, I think they have a good offense, and they're hard to defend with a good quarterback, a great wide receiver, and a great running back.”

Rodgers will play in his first game since suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in his regular-season debut for the Jets in 2023, which ended his season.

Aaron Rodgers sends a message to star pass rusher Haason Reddick

As Bill Belichick alluded to New York's offense, the Jets also elevated their defense during the offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. New York acquired star pass rusher Haason Reddick for a 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick if specific terms are met. However, Reddick is pushing for a new deal and has kept himself off the field.

When asked about New York trading for a player of Reddick's caliber, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept his response short and sweet, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

“I think the best thing for him is to be a Jet because it's going to be a fun ride,” Rodgers said.

With 27 sacks over the past two years, Reddick earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and helped the Eagles win the NFC championship last season.