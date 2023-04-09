Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Breece Hall was off to an electric rookie season with the New York Jets before tearing his ACL. It has been a long journey back to the Jets for Hall, but head coach Robert Saleh is liking what he’s seeing in the running back’s recovery.

Hall is expected to be ready for Week 1, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. While he’s unlikely to participate in training camp as he rehabs his injury, Saleh has been impressed with Hall’s effort.

“Breece looks fantastic,” Saleh said.

The Jets drafted Hall in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in seven games and started two as a rookie. Hall rushed 80 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 218 yards and an additional score.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite missing a majority of the season, Hall still led the Jets in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.8 yards per carry show his potential as the Jets’ leading running back.

Heading into next season, Hall looks like he’ll have a strong opportunity to reclaim that role in New York. The Jets have three returning running backs in Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson. All three played when Hall went down. However, they failed to match his production.

It may take a few games for Breece Hall to get back up to speed. He’s still just 21-years-old and is coming off of a serious injury. Still, the Jets are counting on him. As they look to build a new offense – around Aaron Rodgers seemingly – Hall will carry new responsibilities.

Robert Saleh thinks he is up for a challenge. While there’s a long way until Week 1, Saleh is expecting big things from Hall. If Saleh is right, it would be ‘fantastic,’ news for the Jets.