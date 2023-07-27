Several New York Jets players and coaches are reacting to the comments made Thursday by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton which criticized Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Jets running back Breece Hall is the latest player to defend his coach.

Earlier today, Payton's comments went viral for calling the Broncos coaching in 2022 “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Sean Payton recently took over as Broncos head coach after retiring from the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 season. Hackett coached the Broncos in 2022, but was fired before the end of the season after leading the Broncos to just a 4-11 record and Russell Wilson's disastrous start in Denver.

Still, Jets players are standing up for their new offensive coordinator. Breece Hall is not taking Payton seriously, having replied to the buzz amid Payton's comments with a simple one word tweet that said, “lol.”

Lol — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) July 27, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh and offensive lineman Billy Turner have also spoken out in defense of their offensive coordinator. Nathaniel Hackett himself has yet to issue a response.

Despite Hackett's unsuccessful stint with the Broncos, he has been a pretty successful offensive coordinator throughout his career. He helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a conference championship game appearance with Blake Bortles at quarterback, and was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers had back-to-back MVP seasons.

During Hackett's OC tenure in Green Bay, they also had three consecutive 13 win seasons. After Hackett left, the Packers had their first losing season since before his arrival. Given the successful tandem of Rodgers and Hackett, it's no surprise that the Jets hired him amidst the trade for Rodgers.