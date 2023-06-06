Nearly two years removed from a torn Achilles, Carl Lawson is feeling better than ever for the New York Jets. And with good health, Lawson has major expectations for the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old edge rusher says he expects to record double-digit sacks for the first time in the NFL this season.

“That’s a goal and that’s going to happen,” Lawson said Tuesday.

Carl Lawson guarantees a double-digit sack season pic.twitter.com/UG5U94fQGa — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 6, 2023

Lawson played all 17 games last season and had seven sacks and 49 QB pressures. This despite not being 100 percent recovered from his major Achilles injury.

In fact, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that it typically takes two years to fully heal from a torn Achilles, even for an athlete who’s a physical freak like Lawson.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Learning about Achilles injuries, it’s a two-year injury,” Saleh explained. “The first year you’re not quite where you want to be and that second year everything comes back.”

Saleh noted Lawson looks “freaking awesome” in OTAs and added “I’m really excited for him.”

Lawson had 8.5 sacks as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He tore his ACL the following season, the same injury he had in college at Auburn. So, he’s no stranger to bouncing back from major injuries.

“It’s probably the best I’ve felt since college,” Lawson said about where he's at right now. “It’s been a long time. I don’t think I’ve felt this good ever.”

Lawson is in the final season of a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets. He recently restructured his deal to help the team against the salary cap. He said he agreed to do so to help the Jets acquire and pay for their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.