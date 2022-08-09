‘Concerning’ injury update on Jets tackle Mekhi Becton after further testing

In a rather significant blow for the New York Jets, Mekhi Becton’s injury appears to be more serious than what was initially believed.

Becton sustained a knee injury during Monday’s practice, but head coach Robert Saleh expressed some optimism that it’s not that significant. He did say earlier that the issue “doesn’t seem like a big deal” as his right knee was “stable.”

Unfortunately, according to Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Becton’s “knee injury is more concerning than the team originally believed.” They also noted that it’s a new injury that is not related to his previous ailment.

Becton is set to undergo more tests and assessment to give the Jets more clarity on the severity of the issue and what they can do next.

As our Jets reporter Jim Cerny detailed, Mekhi Becton suffered the injury during the second play of the team’s drills on Monday. After engaging with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, he fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his right knee in pain.

Becton was only able to get up with the help of trainers. He eventually left the practice field limping to the locker room.

The injury to Becton is quite concerning since he had felt “discomfort” in the same knee in recent days. It’s also worth noting that he missed all but one game of the 2021 campaign after dislocating his right kneecap in Week 1.

Becton just can’t seem to be healthy, which is not a good sign in his overall outlook with the Jets.

It remains to be seen what the Jets will do next with Becton, though it seems they are preparing for the worst after signing OT Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal.