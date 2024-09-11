The New York Jets had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season. QB Aaron Rodgers did play the whole game, but it was not enough to secure a victory over the 49ers. The Jets lost 32-19 against a stout 49ers defense and struggled to get stops on the defensive side of the ball. Rodgers did have one of many firsts to come in a Jets uniform.

Davante Adams broke down Rodgers' first touchdown pass as a Jet on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“Well first I know the first thing he was thinking for sure was when that d-lineman came, you would have saw a pissed off Aaron Rogers had they blown the play dead and didn't let him get the play off,” Adams said. “So that happened to us quite a bit in Green Bay where that d-lineman comes up field unabated and they want to kind of protect him but I think the back being on that side mixed with the guy kind of jumping back a little bit helped. But yeah that's that magic right there. Obviously they practiced that and Allan having been with us in Green Bay for quite some time he's fully aware of how that operation goes. So I wasn't surprised I just kind of smiled and clapped it up for the guys when they converted on that one.”

Rodgers connected with former Packers teammate Allen Lazard on the touchdown pass. It was Rodgers' 18th free-play touchdown pass.

But how was Adams' Week 1 ?

Adams finished his game with QB Gardner Minshew with only five catches for 59 yards. The Raiders struggled even more than the Jets to get points on the board, something that they will have to correct in a hurry.

Colin Cowherd makes blunt admission on Jets QB Aaron Rodgers after Week 1

Colin Cowherd did not like what he saw from Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.

Cowherd dropped a blunt take about Rodgers on Tuesday.

“Let’s just talk about the Jets offense. This is a defensive head coach, Aarons’ past his prime, off surgery and Nat Hackett is suboptimal,” Cowherd said via The Volume on X. “Let’s just be honest about this. Aaron right now is not in his prime. He’s not as big, strong and athletic as a Josh Allen or a Justin Herbert. He doesn’t move like a Kyler Murray, Lamar or Patrick Mahomes. I watched them tonight and I think we have overvalued how good Aaron Rodgers is,” Cowherd claimed.

This feels like a usual overreaction from NFL talking heads. Aaron Rodgers has been incredibly hyped up over the past two years offseasons, so it makes sense to be disappointed with his debut.

That said, it feels unfair to judge Rodgers too harshly over one game. Most NFL fans recognize that Week 1 is weird for all NFL teams, so making sweeping judgments from Week 1 is a mistake. This is especially true of a player like Rodgers who is incredibly rusty after not playing a full regular season game since 2022.

Regardless, all of these narratives could go away in a hurry if the Jets secure their first win of the season.

The Jets take on the Titans in Week 2 in a very winnable game.