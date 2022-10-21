Elijah Moore was back at the New York Jets’ practice facility Friday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one day after being excused for a personal day. The disgruntled wide receiver reportedly also asked for a trade Thursday.

Moore is frustrated by his diminished role in the Jets’ offense. He was not targeted a single time in the passing game during a 27-10 win last week against the Green Bay Packers. He expressed his frustration on Twitter after the game.

After coach Robert Saleh tried to smooth things over Monday, praising Moore as a competitor, the second-year pro missed practice Thursday and posted a pair of cryptic tweets.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport then reported that Moore had asked to be traded. The timing of the request is dubious at best. The Jets are 4-2, have won three in a row and are coming off their biggest victory in years.

“The Jets do not plan to trade him at all,” Rapaport stated Friday.

From @GMFB: #Jets WR Elijah Moore wants to be traded, a request the team has no plans to accommodate. pic.twitter.com/pKw7LbkPPA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

Saleh said as much Friday while also stating Moore will not play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

“Trading him is not an option.”

A second-round pick in 2021, Elijah Moore has been targeted 29 times this season, only eight in the past three games since quarterback Zach Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery. Moore caught 43 passes on 77 targets in 11 games as a rookie but has only 16 catches and zero touchdowns this season.

Simply, the Jets have more weapons on offense now. They added rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson and rookie running back Breece Hall, plus veteran tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. They also retained skilled players like Corey Davis, Michael Carter and Braxton Berrios. More playmakers provide the Jets more options. It has also made Moore feel left out.