Undrafted rookies face almost impossible odds to make an NFL team. One such player, wide receiver Jerome Kapp, is currently fighting to carve out a role with the New York Jets. So imagine how it felt for his performance at training camp to draw the attention of…Eminem?

No, the rapper born Marshall Mathers has not joined the Jets coaching staff. But a showing from Kapp on the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks caught the eye of the Grammy Award winner.

As most teams do during training camp, Jets veterans held a rookie talent show. First-year players have to get in front of their teammates and perform- whether it be a song, a comedy sketch, whatever they think will impress the team.

Embodying the underdog character Eminem portrayed in the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, Jerome Kapp performed the movie's final, trumphiant freestyle. Kapp not only nailed the words to the freestyle, he dressed the part, with a beanie on his head and the hood of his sweatshirt pulled over it.

Kapp's fitting tribute drew kudos from Eminem, who reacted with a saluting emoji on X (formerly known as Twitter) and tagging Kapp in the post, along with HBO and the NFL.

Will the feel good story continue? Unfortunately, Kapp is buried on the Jets depth chart, despite the admiration of a rap legend. The undrafted receiver out of Division-II Kutztown University is probably a candidate for the Jets' practice squad in the best case scenario.

But hey, with Corey Davis announcing his retirement this week, maybe Kapp's Hard Knocks performance is a sign of things to come. Either way, we know he's got a fan in Eminem.