For many New York Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is the answer. The future Hall of Famer quarterback is expected by the team's supporters to be the one to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl-winning campaign. However, that is a view that is not shared by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who does not believe that New York is even a contender for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“No, and there's a big reason why: The offensive line. Older quarterbacks do not leave the league because of their arms, they leave because of their legs,” Tannenbaum said during a recent appearance on NFL Live on ESPN. “When you look at that great Buccaneers offense, it was led by Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen, and Tristen Wirfs to let Tom Brady go to work. When you think of Aaron Rodgers, he struggles when pressured. Look at left tackle. Mekhi Becton has played in one game in two years. Duane Brown is 38. If there is a vulnerability on this Jet offense, it's upfront.”

.@RealTannenbaum doesn't think Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets immediate Super Bowl contenders 👀 pic.twitter.com/loUdjXB6de — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 21, 2023

To be fair to Tannenbaum, he did lay out the reason why he doubts that the Jets will not be even a contender for the Super Bowl in the coming season. However, it can still be surprising to hear that a team led by Aaron Rodgers is not considered as such. Regardless of how one views the Jets' offensive line, it's not much of a debate that Aaron Rodgers is a major upgrade under center for New York's offense which averaged just 17.4 points per game in 2022.