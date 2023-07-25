The New York Jets have championship aspirations written all over them. After trading for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, everyone is looking to see whether this team can win it all next season. While some people are doubting their chances, all New York players are optimistic. One player, though, has a good reason to believe in this team. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead talked about the similarities between the 2020 Bucs with Tom Brady and this current Jets team with Aaron Rodgers, per Newsday.

“I actually feel it. I do,” Jordan Whitehead told Newsday. “I feel it. The similarities are there. The weapons we (Jets have on offense compared to the weapons that were with the Bucs. It’s like even more weapons here. We have more weapons. The defense we got.”

The parallels are certainly there. Both Brady and Rodgers are legends for their former teams, and they suddenly moved to a team almost out of left field. Of course, the Buccaneers proceeded to win the championship that season after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Jets are hoping that they're following the same script for 2023.

Aside from the overarching theme of old legend joining a new team, though, the Jets and 2020 Bucs' situations have some key differences. In particular, New York's weapons on offense than the ones the Bucs had. Brady was flanked by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and the team subsequently traded for Rob Gronkowski and signed Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette. Meanwhile, the Jets do have some good players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Corey Davis, but none of these players are as proven as the 2020 Bucs' core.

While they aren't the favorites for 2023, it's still a bad idea to sleep on this Jets team. Rodgers had a down year in 2022, but he's still one of the best QBs of all-time. With a true headliner WR in Wilson, an elite running back in Breece Hall, and an underrated defense, New York can make some serious noise next season.