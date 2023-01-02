By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Jets were recently eliminated from the postseason and are facing uncertainty at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr could very well part ways after the season. Former QB Dan Orlovsky believes that Carr and the Jets could be a good fit for one another, per Get Up on Twitter.

“Their quarterback of the future is not on the Jets football team right now,” Orlovsky said.

He then discussed the Jets’ all-around talent. He mentioned that their defense has impressed throughout the season.

“This is a good place for a quarterback next year,” Orlovsky continued. “You are an appealing place for a veteran quarterback that’s a proven guy to sit there and go, ‘I want to go to the Jets.’ And if we throw out the names like Jimmy Garoppolo, I understand that correlation. Here’s my pause on Jimmy Garoppolo… you can’t bank on Jimmy G’s health. The starting point is Derek Carr. Derek Carr’s a good player.”

Orlovsky added that Derek Carr would benefit from the Jets’ strong defense.

The Jets still have QB options in Zach Wilson and Mike White on the team. But Orlovsky doesn’t consider either of them to be the Jets’ quarterback of the future. New York has continued to say that they still believe in Wilson. But it will be interesting to see if that deters them from adding a player such as Derek Carr during the offseason.

The Jets and Raiders will be intriguing teams to follow ahead of the 2023 campaign.