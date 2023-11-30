Winnipeg Jets forward Gabe Vilardi was not shy about calling out former Kings teammate Blake Lizotte over his MCL injury.

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabe Vilardi is nearing a return to the ice. The 24-year-old has not played since October 17 when he suffered an MCL injury against his former team, the Los Angeles Kings. Blake Lizotte brought Vilardi down during that game when the injury occurred. Now, the Winnipeg forward has vented some frustrations regarding what happened.

Vilardi spoke to the media on Wednesday, and he called Lizotte out for the play. He said it was a “stupid” move and was something that didn't need to happen. “I’ve played with him a lot,” the Jets forward said, via Sportsnet. “He’s done a lot of little things like that. It’s stuff that you guys say it was an awkward fall; it wasn’t an awkward fall.”

To be clear, Vilardi does not believe Lizotte was intentionally trying to hurt him. That said, the incident still frustrates him. He told the media that he nearly missed the entire season with this MCL injury.

“You make plays like that, it’s a stupid play — and it’s frustrating to think that guy sits in the box for two minutes and then I have to deal with what I’ve dealt with for the past month and a half,” Vilardi continued, via Sportsnet.

Vilardi joined the Jets this summer through a trade with the Kings. The 24-year-old was one of three players headed to Winnipeg in a package that landed Los Angeles Pierre-Luc Dubois. He played three games prior to the injury, recording one assist.

Fans of the Kings and Jets may want to keep December 13 circled on their calendars. These teams face each other that night in Los Angeles. And it'll certainly be interesting to see if these comments have any effect on the ice between the two clubs.