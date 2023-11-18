New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson has a questionable tag for this weekend against the Bills, but he plans on playing.

On Friday, Wilson confirmed that he will be playing on Sunday.

“It's doing better,” Wilson said. “I'm feeling good, so we're going to rock this weekend.”

WR Garrett Wilson says he's playing Sunday at Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/fAJR8Cddk7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 17, 2023

The wide receiver suffered an elbow injury in the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Robert Saleh said early Friday that everything was positive in regards to Wilson, but he did have a couple of hurdles to clear. It appears that's already happened.

Garrett Wilson is by far New York's best pass-catcher, reeling in a team-high 55 receptions for 642 yards for an average of 11.7 yards per catch. He's also got two touchdowns. The former Ohio State standout is certainly doing his part, even with a very average QB in Zach Wilson.

The Jets are somehow 4-5 without Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly trying to return in December from his Achilles injury. Wilson could honestly have even bigger numbers if Rodgers was the one throwing him passes.

Wilson still has a ways to go to reach his impressive rookie campaign where he had 83 grabs for 1,103 yards and four TDs which led to him being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. But, if he stays healthy, it's very possible to reach the 80+ reception mark again.

Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Jets will be hoping for another victory over the Bills after shocking them in the same game Rodgers suffered his injury in Week 1.