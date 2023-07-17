When the New York Jets were announced as the featured team for Hard Knocks this year, an array of reactions emanated all throughout the NFL fandom. There are many who want to see what an Aaron Rodgers-led squad looks like up-close. Others are naturally gravitated to one of the most intriguing teams in the league this year. Jets fans obviously want to bask in their newfound acclaim. And then there are the cynics who will be searching high and low for any semblance of dysfunction.

Whatever your reasons, interest will be high, perhaps historically so. We now know when to tune in for all the action. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets will premiere on Max on Tuesday, Aug. 8, per the streaming service's official Twitter.

#HardKnocks Training Camp with the New York Jets premieres August 8 on Max. pic.twitter.com/Gi8BQ8m8yo — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 17, 2023

Although Rodgers himself is not enthused about the team being put under the microscope during training camp, which starts July 20, the franchise obviously understands the appeal. Expectations are as big as they have been in ages. The team is being led by a future Hall of Fame quarterback and resides in one of the top divisions in the NFL. The added Big Apple splendor and long postseason drought make the Jets easily the most entertaining choice.

Of course they will have editorial control, but that does not mean viewers cannot still be engaged by all of the compelling narratives surrounding the Gang Green. While fans will be subscribing to Max primarily to see the polarizing Aaron Rodgers, running back Breece Hall's recovery from a torn ACL figures to be a notable storyline as well.

The last time the Jets were featured on Hard Knocks was 2010 when the colorful Rex Ryan was head coach. The concerns about distractions or a circus ensuing did not materialize, as the team reached the AFC Championship. Fans can only hope this year's version yields similar results.