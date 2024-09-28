The Winnipeg Jets have a new head coach and are preparing for the 2024-25 NHL season. The Jets are finished with NHL Free Agency and are looking at top prospects in training camp. However, one of their more veteran players, Logan Stanley, is going to miss a bit of time due to injury.

Stanley is undergoing knee surgery, head coach Scott Arniel confirmed. As a result, the 26-year-old defenseman will miss an extended amount of time. “[Stanley's] having surgery today. It's on his knee so it'll be minimum four weeks,” Arniel told the media, via Sportsnet.

Stanley has had some rough luck over the last few seasons. The Jets defenseman was limited to 25 games in 2023-24, scoring one goal and two points. In the year prior, Stanley played just 19 games. Stanley has skated in 139 career NHL games, scoring four goals and 22 points.

“He was going to be one of the fixtures in our group. He also has that size and physicality that we need, so it's a big hit for us and I just hope he gets recovered and gets himself back as soon as possible,” Arniel said, via Sportsnet.

Logan Stanley injury adds to Jets woes

Logan Stanley is not the only Jets player dealing with injury this fall. Fellow defenseman Ville Heinola is also set to miss time heading into the season. Heinola underwent ankle surgery to remove a pin in his surgically repaired ankle. The 23-year-old is also set to miss a minimum of four weeks, according to Scott Arniel.

Beyond those two, defenseman Dylan Samberg is also dealing with an injury. As of now, Samberg is not expected to miss an extended amount of time. However, the Jets are currently down three defensemen so close to the regular season.

Thankfully, Winnipeg has depth on the blueline. Simon Lundmark and Elias Salomonsson are two of the team's top defensive prospects. They certainly could claim a spot out of training camp given the injuries. However, the Jets also signed two established options in Dylan Coghlan and Haydn Fleury.

“Coghlan and Fleury, now it’s another opportunity for those guys to step up,” Arniel said of the two veteran defenders, via The Hockey News. “I don’t have to say anything to them, they’re seeing the injuries and all of a sudden now their eyes are probably getting a little bigger.”

Arniel has some interesting decisions to make between now and the start of the season. Hopefully, Stanley and Heinola can return to the ice fully healthy soon. The Jets begin their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.