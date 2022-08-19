Elijah Moore had himself a day when the New York Jets scrimmaged the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, drawing raves from quarterback Joe Flacco and coach Robert Saleh.

The second-year wide receiver made one juke after a reception that was so off the charts that it spun the Falcons defender completely around:

So impressed was Flacco that the veteran quarterback compared Moore to one of the all-time elite receivers in the NFL, his former teammate Steve Smith.

“In some ways I think of Steve Smith in terms of how explosive (he is),” Flacco said. “Steve didn’t necessarily run routes the way everybody else did, but he was always in the right spot. (Moore) has a lot of that in him — you just know when he’s open.”

Smith had 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns in 16 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. He is eighth all-time in receiving yards and 12th in receptions. In 2005, he led the NFL with 103 catches, 1,563 yards and 12 TDs.

That’s quite the comparison for Moore to live up to. Moore caught 43 passes in 11 games as a rookie last season, leading the Jets with 538 yards receiving. He had five touchdowns and missed six games due to injury and illness.

"I feel like it's gonna go as far as we take it" Elijah Moore talks about the potential of the Jets' wide receiver group: pic.twitter.com/3SIs7Oifrs — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 19, 2022

Flacco raved about Moore’s ability to stop and start on a dime, as well as his toughness and ability to win ball battles. He also said that Moore is such an exceptional talent that the Jets need to let him paint outside the lines sometimes.

“You have to let him use those superpowers to his advantage,” Flacco said.

The Jets believe Moore is capable of being a game-breaking receiver, an elite talent with great speed, excellent hands and motor that does not stop. Saleh said Moore is only getting started on that journey to greatness.

“He hasn’t even sniffed the surface, much less let alone scratched it of what we think he’s going to be capable of,” Saleh said. “It’s the moment of truth, the catch point when you take the ball to transition and make something explosive happen and we all think he’s got that in him.”

Moore wasn’t the only Jet opening eyes during the scrimmage. Receivers Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis had good days and rookie running back Breece Hall broke off an explosive 75-yard TD run:

Here is the 75-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall. The one-cut is a staple of the Shanahan/LaFleur offense & the home-run ability is something that was sorely lacking from this team pic.twitter.com/JhyQKM47GD — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2022

It has been a while since the Jets had so many playmakers on offense. But with Moore leading the way, they seem on the cusp of something special, especially because so much of their explosive talent — including injured quarterback Zach Wilson — are still so young.