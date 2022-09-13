‘I’m taking receipts’: Robert Saleh fires warning shot at Jets haters after brutal Week 1 loss

Robert Saleh fired a warning shot at critics who jumped all over the New York Jets after their 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season. The coach said his young Jets will turn things around to become winners and when they do, he’s going to be first in line to tell the doubters how wrong they were.

“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said Monday. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people that continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything. I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”

"I know it's going to happen," Saleh said Monday. "We're all taking receipts on all the people that continually mock and say that we ain't going to do anything. I'm taking receipts and I'm going to be more than happy to share them with all of y'all when it's all said and done."

Of course, there are plenty of reasons for the Jets to be criticized. They were 4-13 in Saleh’s first season as coach in 2021, have won six games the past two seasons, have one winning season in the past 11 and have not reached the playoffs since 2010.

The loss Sunday extended their futility in the month of September to 13 straight losses, tying an NFL record. Their last September win was in the season opener against the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Focusing specifically on the present, the Jets committed a bevy of killer mistakes against the Ravens. An interception thrown by Joe Flacco led to a Ravens field goal. A 32-yard pass interference penalty committed by safety Lamarcus Joyner set up Baltimore’s first touchdown. A shanked 20-yard punt by Braden Mann gave the Ravens prime field position to score their second TD. And a blown coverage in the Jets secondary resulted in a 55-yard touchdown pass by Lamar Jackson to Rashod Bateman.

The Jets offensive line was manhandled and Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, was under siege throughout. The Ravens had 22 QB pressures and sacked Flacco three times.

New York also fumbled twice deep in Ravens territory and running back Michael Carter dropped a sure touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Jets kicker Greg Zeurlein missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point.

So, yeah, there’s a lot not to like.

But tight end Tyler Conklin said Sunday, “This is not the same sh**!” And Saleh, who admitted losing is “exhausting,” clearly agrees with that sentiment.

In fact, Saleh doubled down when he was a guest Monday on 98.7 ESPN Radio in New York. Saleh said he “can’t wait to shove it down everyone’s throat when it comes around.”

"We're taking receipts, and I can't wait . . . to shove it down everyone's throat when it comes around" – Saleh on the doubters

Robert Saleh is bullish on New York’s revamped roster. And several new faces and youngsters did impress Sunday.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed combined to allow one reception on nine targets. Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, broke up a pass in the end zone and Reed had a fourth quarter interception.

The Jets defense limited the Ravens to 63 yards rushing and three yards per carry. Lineman Quinnen Williams (92.1 Pro Football Focus grade) had a standout game and rookie edge rusher Jermaine Johnson recorded his first NFL sack. Despite the one key dropped pass, Carter accounted for 100 total yards on offense (60 rushing, 40 receiving).

There’s talent to work with. And Saleh sees better days on the horizon.

When those better days do arrive for the Jets, the haters better be prepared to face the coach’s wrath.