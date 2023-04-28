On a busy 2023 NFL Draft weekend, the New York Jets were still able to sign one of their key players to a contract extension. However, it wasn’t the headline-grabbing deal the Jets have been working toward all offseason.

The Jets signed special teams ace Thomas Hennessy to a four-year extension Friday ahead of Day 2 of the draft. The 28-year-old is the Jets’ longest-tenured player, having joined them in 2017, and has never missed a game in his NFL career. The long snapper was entering the final season of his contract.

The kind of guy you want to keep around. We've signed @THenny43 to a four-year contract extension! 📰 https://t.co/Jh0xgLQdyP pic.twitter.com/szZvBUsLMc — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 28, 2023

It was an important signing. But not the biggest one Gang Green is looking to get done.

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a massive long-term extension. Earlier this week, general manager Joe Douglas said he remains optimistic about the Jets’ negotiations with Williams. Yet, the stud lineman is not taking part in voluntary team workouts and could sit out training camp if an impasse carries into July.

He could be looking to earn an average of $23 million per season on his new deal.

Williams had an NFL career-high 12 sacks and 28 QB hits in 2022. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named All-Pro for the first time in his career.

As for the draft, the Jets have one pick (in the second round) on Day 2. The Jets could have several intriguing options with that second-round pick.

New York selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV with their first-round pick (No. 15 overall) on Thursday.