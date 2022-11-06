Many New York Jets fans were looking forward to the debut of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. The team traded for Robinson after rookie standout Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury. However, a day before their game against the Buffalo Bills, Robinson was suddenly placed on the injury list of the team.

Thankfully, this turned out to be nothing more than a little scare. After a light work-out on the field, the Jets have officially cleared James Robinson for their game against the Bills. This is great news for the team, who have relied on their ground game all season long. (via Mike Garafolo)

“#Jets RB James Robinson will play today. Was added to the injury report yesterday as questionable but he’s a go vs the #Bills.”

The Jets’ surprising 5-3 start to the season was thanks in large part to Breece Hall’s breakout season. The rookie RB took the brunt of the offense and carried his team to many clutch wins. With Zach Wilson still struggling this year, it’s important for New York to give him a good running attack to lean back on this year.

James Robinson will now have a chance to showcase his talents for the Jets after an underwhelming end to his stint in Jacksonville. The emergence of Travis Etienne meant that Robinson was buried under the Jags’ depth chart. Still, the RB has shown flashes of great play when he was able to take the field.

This week will be the biggest test of the young Jets this year, as they face the juggernaut Bills. Can Robinson, Wilson, and the rest of the offense keep up with Buffalo’s unrelenting attack?