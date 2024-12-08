The New York Jets expected that Aaron Rodgers would deliver a number of high-scoring efforts that featured 300-yard passing games. Rodgers was on fire for the Jets against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, throwing for 339 yards and averaging 8.7 yards per pass. As good as Rodgers' performance was, it was not enough to give the Jets a much-needed victory. They dropped a 32-26 decision to the Dolphins, falling in overtime to Tua Tagovailoa & Co.

Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes and he threw one TD pass and kept it clean on the interception side of the ledger. It marked the first time in 1,092 days that Rodgers exceeded the 300-yard mark with his passing attack.

Rodgers threw a three-yard TD pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter, and that gave the Jets a 20-15 lead. Anders Carlson extended the advantage to eight points with his 40-yard field later in the third quarter.

The Dolphins tied the game early in the fourth quarter when Tagovailoa hit explosive wideout Tyreek Hill with a four-yard scoring pass and combined with Jaylen Waddle on a successful two-point conversion.

The game remained tied late in the fourth quarter when the Jets appeared to gain the advantage. Carlson hit the go-ahead 42-yard field with just 56 seconds remaining. However, the Dolphins kept on fighting and they took advantage of a huge kickoff return by Malik Washington and they were able to tie the score on Jason Sanders' 52-yard field goal.

The Dolphins won the coin toss and never gave Rodgers and the Jets another opportunity when the game went to overtime. Miami drove the 70 yards and won the game when Tagovailoa hit Jonnu Smith with the game-winning 10-yard TD pass.

Rodgers' effort ruined by Dolphins comeback

Rodgers had not exceed the 300-yard mark since December 12, 2021 when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers. In that game against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Packers won that game by a 45-30 margin.

While Aaron Rodgers had a sharp game for the visiting Jets, he could not outdo Tagovailoa's clutch performance. The Dolphin quarterback completed 33 of 47 passes for 331 yards with TD passes to Smith and Hill.

The disappointing Jets fell to 3-10 with the loss and they have long been out of playoff position. The Dolphins improved 6-7, and while they are clearly a longshot, they have an opportunity to get themselves in playoff position if they can continue to win games down the stretch. The Dolphins have four games remaining, including a road game next week against the Houston Texans.

Rodgers and the Jets return to action in Week 15 in a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.