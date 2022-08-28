Jets QB Joe Flacco drops Week 1 status update, but there’s a Zach Wilson catch

The New York Jets franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a knee injury in training camp earlier this month. He was forced to have knee surgery and was initially expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. However, recent reports have him progressing nicely with a chance to suit up for the Jets season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday, Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco shared his thoughts.

Joe Flacco said he “anticipates” being the starter against the #Ravens, but he doesn’t know the status of Zach Wilson #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 28, 2022

Flacco said that he anticipates being the starter Week 1. He also acknowledged however that he did not know the status of Wilson’s recovery.

There is a bit more optimism surrounding the Jets this season. They had what was believed to be a very good draft this spring. New York drafted Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the fourth overall pick. Gardner might be the most talented player in that draft. They then landed Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. Wilson was considered to be potentially the best receiver in this draft class.

But the Jets weren’t done with drafting players that can make an impact right away. In the second round, the Jets took the running back out of Iowa State, Breece Hall. Between Michael Carter and Hall, New York has a legitimate backfield for the first time in a while.

Sadly, their offensive line took a hit when Mekhi Becton went down with another serious knee injury. He missed all of last season after undergoing knee surgery. The hope is he would be back and healthy this year to help Wilson’s progression as a quarterback.

As it turns out, the Jets might not have either player on opening day.