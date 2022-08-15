Joe Flacco is now projected to start for the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season against a very familiar opponent for the veteran quarterback: the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco spoke about the possibility of him going up against the team he had the best years of his pro football career with when he faced the media over the weekend.

“Obviously, people are going to bring it up to me. I’ve been in a bunch of games where guys played their past teams, coaches have played their past teams, and usually, the emotions are crazy. Guys are acting like they’re so cool during the week, ‘It doesn’t mean anything.’

Joe Flacco reacts to potentially playing Ravens Week 1. If it happens, he’ll try to not make it the biggest deal ever, but doesn’t want to downplay it either. pic.twitter.com/M19cNLkllJ — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 14, 2022

Joe Flacco was pretty candid in saying how he is looking forward to that game against the Ravens, coming up just short of saying that he already has that Week 1 contest circled on the calendar.

“I probably thought about it a tiny bit. It’s so far away and who knows what’s going to happen at this point? But I definitely thought about it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not going to be a big deal,’ but deep down I’m going to try and make sure it’s not the biggest deal in the world, but I’ve been through it enough and seen guys go through it. It’s a different thing.”

Flacco is now temporarily the no. 1 quarterback on the Jets’ depth chart following the knee injury sustained by Zach Wilson during the team’s 24-21 preseason win on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles last Friday.