There has been a lot going on in the life of LeBron James recently, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still found some time to express his admiration for the offseason work being shown by New York Jets stars Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

In an Instagram Story, LeBron James called the offseason battle between Gardner and Wilson as “Iron Sharpens Iron!!”

LeBron James is loving the competition between Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner "Iron sharpens iron!! Love to see it!! These 2 young kings 👑👑 TOUGH!!"#Jets #Lakers pic.twitter.com/Mne3L4Xt7C — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 29, 2023

The Jets are positioned to be a playoff contender in the 2023 NFL season, especially with the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the fold. Just like LeBron James, Rodgers has the ability to lift up the ceiling of a team, regardless of the talent around him. That being said, the Jets were already a talented team even before Rodgers arrived, with guys like Gardner and Wilson on the roster.

The Jets have not been to the NFL playoffs since the 2010 season, but they showed some great signs of life in the 2022 NFL campaign in which they finished with a 7-10 record while mostly relying on a defense that ranked second in the entire league in points allowed per contest and fourth in total yards surrendered per game. Had they sported a better offense, it would have been a much better story for the Jets in 2022. That's the story they are very likely to write in 2023 with Rodgers in the fold.

In 2022, his first year in the pros, Gardner earned a Pro Bowl nod and a First-Team AP All-Pro selection. Wilson, on the other hand, led the Jets with 1,103 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns on 83 receptions.