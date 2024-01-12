Jets star Mark Scheifele received an important injury update ahead of Winnipeg's upcoming game vs. the Flyers.

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets recently suffered an injury scare. On Friday, he received an important injury update, via Sara Orlesky.

“Mark Scheifele is day-to-day with a lower body injury,” Orlesky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Scheifele, 30, signed a contract extension early this season with Winnipeg. He is a pivotal player for the Jets to say the least. Barring any setbacks, it appears that Scheifele will be alright.

So far in 2023-24, Scheifele has recorded 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points. His shooting percentage sits at a mark of 14.9 as of this story's writing. The two-time All-Star is hoping to return as soon as possible.

The Jets most recently earned a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago was dealing with injuries of their own in the game, and Winnipeg emerged victorious.

It's been an impressive season for the Jets. Winnipeg currently holds a 28-9-4 record during the 2023-24 season. They are in first place in the Central division, leading the 27-12-3 Colorado Avalanche.

Additionally, the Jets are one of the NHL's hottest teams right now. Winnipeg's victory over Chicago pushed their winning streak to eight games. They will battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night in what projects to be a competitive affair.

The Flyers will present a challenge for the Jets. Nevertheless, Winnipeg should remain confident given their recent impressive performances.

It is uncertain when Mark Scheifele will return. As aforementioned, he is currently listed as day-to-day. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Scheifele's injury status as they are made available.