With the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh this week and the connection with owner Woody Johnson making the decision, radio host Mike Francesa grilled Johnson for trying to have influence like Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones.

“I’ll give you exactly why because we don’t take Woody seriously,” Francesa said. “We take Jerry seriously, and we know he screws up a lot of stuff. We take him seriously because he mettles. Woody doesn’t want to mettle, he doesn’t want to. He wants to be an owner and he wants to have cocktails with his buddies.

“Then he wants to run a (Donald) Trump fundraiser and then go off and be an ambassador again. Remember Woody didn’t hire Saleh. That was a big part of this too. He didn’t hire him, his brother did. That was a big part of this, and that’s why he didn’t feel any allegiance to him.”

The Jets have undergone a carousel of head coaches and quarterbacks for the last decade plus. The organization has had six head coaches since Johnson bought the team in 2000. Only once have the Jets made the AFC Championship game since becoming owner.

Will the Jets recover from Woody Johnson's decision?

The Jets weren't bad to begin with. Although they started 2-3 on the season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, they didn't play bad football. The offense was lackluster at times but did more than enough to keep them within games. On the flip side, the defense was elite. They were ranked first in points allowed per drive, first in EPA per play, and 3rd in success rate. The defense had enough of an impact to help them win games.

For example, the Cowboys have underperformed so far and are sitting at 2-2. Regardless of the rough start, Mike McCarthy is a solid head coach who helped his team win the NFC East last season. Jones hasn't fired McCarthy because of the rough start. It would be one thing if it was in the middle of the season. But the firing taking place in Week 5 seems perplexing. Francesa put the stamp on his point.

I didn’t think Woody had this in him to do this but of course, Wood screwed it up like he does everything football-wise because he didn’t do it the right way, he did it halfway,” Francesa said. “And he did it the wrong way because I think this way, I don’t think it can work.”

Regardless, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim head coach. It'll be a mystery if the Jets can exceed expectations like many thought they would.