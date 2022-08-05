Denzel Mims is not just fighting to make the New York Jets’ final roster this season. The third-year pro is looking to be “on top” of the Jets’ receiving corps after two disappointing seasons.

“Starting receiver That’s my goal,” Mims said Friday. “That’s my only goal.”

That may seem like a reach since Mims had only eight receptions last season and has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not to mention that veteran Corey Davis, second-year stud Elijah Moore and rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson are ahead of him on the depth chart. It can be argued Mims started camp behind Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith, as well.

Denzel Mims: “I worked my tail off all offseason” to be a better, more complete receiver. He said his only goal is to earn a starting WR job. pic.twitter.com/ykAAxxpIkS — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) August 5, 2022

But the 24-year-old believes he’s finally healthy after battling a hamstring issue as a rookie and losing 20 pounds during training camp last season due to an illness. Mims dedicated himself to an intense workout regimen during the offseason and the results are showing on the field, where he has had a very strong start to training camp.

“I feel like I’ve grown in each area as a receiver,” Mims explained. “I worked my tail off all offseason, just running routes, catching, everything to be the best complete receiver I can. Even with my health. I try to eat right … I’m just trying to do everything right.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh has taken notice. It’s no secret that Mims didn’t ingratiate himself with the new coaching staff last season. But Saleh praised Mims during OTAs and had more good things to say Friday.

“[He’s come] a long way. A long way,” Saleh said. “And he’s still got even more in the tank. But he’s much improved from a year ago.”

The former Baylor star flashed as a rookie when healthy, averaging 15.5 yards on 23 catches. He has the size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds), speed and strength to be a quality NFL receiver. His ability to high point the ball is a legit skill.

“I show it every day,” Mims said. “It’s up to them if they want to play me or not.”

Mims must still prove himself to Saleh and the staff. Then we’ll see if he can move up the depth chart, or possibly make himself a nice trade option. He’s working on special teams, which would increase his value to the Jets or another team.

He says he’s willing to do whatever the Jets want. But at the end of the day, “hopefully I see myself on top” among New York’s receivers is his mindset.

It’s clearly not just enough for Denzel Mims to make the team. He feels he’s ready to make a difference this season. So far, so good.