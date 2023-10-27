The battle of New York takes place this Sunday when the Giants “host” the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have won the past two matchups between the New York foes, but the Giants have the overall advantage in the rivalry, with a 8-6 record versus the Jets.

Ahead of the game, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is sharing the challenge of preparing to face Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and his incredible amount of plays.

Hackett took his explanation a step further when he compared the size of Martindale's playbook to a Cheesecake Factory menu.

“It definitely changes by team, they do so many different things,” Nathaniel Hackett said during Thursday's press conference. “There's a lot of different things that you have to prepare for because you don't know what he's going to select out of his large menu — it's like the Cheesecake Factory — you've got a little bit of everything that can happen. For us, we have to concentrate on our rules and how we handle things. Because we don't know what we're gonna see … that's what's special about how that organization operates defensively,” via Jack Bell of the Jets.

Martindale has long been known as one of the most creative defensive minds in the NFL and a play caller who is able to confuse offenses on a regular basis. He will now target his tactics toward Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. After a rocky start to the season taking over for Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has played much better the past three games, including leading the Jets to back-to-back wins. However, Wilson will face one of his biggest tests this year facing Martindale's defense.