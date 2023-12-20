Don't expect Aaron Rodgers to play this season.

Just 14 weeks after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, the New York Jets are activating quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the IR. However, he's still not planning to play and will continue to rehab, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke on the decision to activate Rodgers and explained why having him around the team rehabbing is a smart move for all parties. Via Mike Garofolo:

“We're still going to keep him on the active. … It's all part of his rehab. Just having him on the field is a plus for everybody, for him and his teammates.”

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and essentially said it's unrealistic to think he could play soon, even though the QB previously said his target date was Week 16. Rodgers made it clear he's still 3-4 weeks away from being able to suit up at 100%. In other words, he was never planning to return around Christmas.

The Jets are also out of playoff contention at 5-9 so it doesn't exactly make sense to rush Rodgers back, especially since he's coming off a brutal Achilles injury. However, the signal-caller did voice that he plans to play at least a couple more seasons, which is good news for New York. We all know how much Super Bowl hype was surrounding this franchise when he signed.

It's unknown who will start in Week 16 for the Jets, with Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol following a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. If he can't go, it's likely going to be Trevor Siemian under center.