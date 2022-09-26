Jets ‘dodged a bullet’ with Quincy Williams ankle injury

The New York Jets did not catch many breaks in their 27-12 loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. But they did on Monday when injured linebacker Quincy Williams received some good medical news.

Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets “dodged a bullet” because Williams sustained a high ankle sprain and is week-to-week. X-rays after the game Sunday were negative, surely the best news the Jets received all day.

Coach Saleh says LB Quincy Williams "dodged a bullet" and is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

Williams was hurt in the third quarter making a tackle by the Bengals’ sideline. His left leg was immobilized and he was removed from the field on a cart with his brother, Jets lineman Quinnen Williams, looking on. Many feared that the linebacker sustained a broken ankle, but fortunately that was not the case.

The 26-year-old was having a strong game when he went down. Williams had a season-high seven tackles (six solo) and was credited with a quarterback hit on Joe Burrow. He is second on the Jets with 18 tackles in three games this season and has one sack.

Jets Quincy Williams carted off with a leg injury after coming down in an ugly way on this tackle.

Williams emerged last season with an NFL career-high 110 tackles and two sacks in 16 games with the Jets after being claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

C.J. Mosley remains the Jets’ top linebacker and leading tackler. Veteran Kwon Alexander was signed in training camp and Marcell Harris could start in Williams’ place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elsewhere, the news on injured left tackle George Fant was a bit vague. Fant left the game Sunday with a knee injury and Saleh said Monday he’s day-to-day. However, Fant, who has been dealing with a sore knee ever since OTAs, may miss the game against the Steelers.

Coach Saleh gives an update on George Fant with the knee that has been bothering him:

The Jets are thin at the tackle position. Mekhi Becton is out for the season after knee surgery and Duane Brown, signed to replace Becton, is on IR with a shoulder injury. Rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell has started the first three games at right tackle and veteran Connor McDermott would start on the left side if Fant can’t play.

McDermott missed most of training camp and was inactive in Week 1 because of an ankle injury. He had a rough time against the Bengals in his season debut. He played 35 offensive snaps and had a brutal 20.6 pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus.