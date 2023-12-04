The Jets want to play Zach Wilson are quarterback again, but it sounds he's reluctant to retake the field again this season

The New York Jets have quickly fallen out of the playoff race in the AFC thanks in large part to their awful quarterback play. First, it was Zach Wilson who was sturggling under center before eventually getting replaced by Tim Boyle. The problem is that Boyle hasn't been any better under center, forcing the Jets to make a big decision heading into Week 14.

Boyle looked awful in New York's Week 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (14/25, 148 YDS, 1 INT) before he was eventually benched in favor of Trevor Siemien. That led everyone to wonder what the Jets would do at the position in Week 14, and it sounds like they want to turn the job back over to Wilson. The problem is that Wilson is reportedly reluctant to take the field again for New York this season.

Via Zack Rosenblatt:

“The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell Dianna Russini and me. The team is hoping he changes his mind as they continue to discuss the next steps. More on The Athletic shortly.”

Who should the Jets start at quarterback moving forward?

There's really no winning this situation for the Jets, as either way, they are going to be starting a quarterback who isn't very good at what they do. Wilson has upside, but the fact that he's reluctant to even take the job back isn't a good sign for his prospects if he does play. Boyle has virtually no ceiling, and Siemien didn't exactly show much during his limited time under center either.

New York will be holding out hope Aaron Rodgers can magically return for Week 14, but that's not going to happen. Right now, it seems like the Jets have settled back in on Wilson, but his response to being selected is wildly concerning. Not much has gone right on offense for the Jets this season, and with another quarterback switch looming, that probably isn't going to be changing anytime soon.