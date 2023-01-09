By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

When the season began, not many people felt the New York Jets would finish the season with seven wins. On the surface, this looks like a campaign the players and fans can be pleasantly surprised about.

But when a deeper dive is taken, we’ll see the Jets were sitting at 7-4 before losing their final six games, capping off the streak with a brutal 9-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

If New York Jets fans are looking for a main source of why their team fell apart, look no further than the offense, where records of futility were set during the disastrous stretch. A clearer picture of the destruction was painted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“The Jets are the 2nd team in the last decade to score 0 touchdowns in 3 straight games (2019 Washington). Oof,” Cimini wrote.

Ouch…talk about ineptitude at its worst (or best).

There are a few reasons people can pinpoint as to why New York’s offense went into tank mode, but one of the major ones is inconsistencies at the quarterback position, whether it’s due to injuries or bad play.

Zach Wilson was drafted 2nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to be the solidifier of that spot, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the squad move on from him after two seasons. Mike White, who has shown moments of brilliance, has battled rib injuries since Dec. 11th. Joe Flacco looks like he has seen his best days pass him by, and even Chris Streveler got a turn to show what he can do.

The Jets have things they can continue to build upon, such as a good defense and solid running game, but unless they can solve things at quarterback, 7-10 might be the standard for years to come.