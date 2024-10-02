The New York Jets are facing somewhat of a make-or-break season. For head coach Robert Saleh, he is likely coaching for his job. If the Jets cannot live up to expectations, it seems like New York will move on from Saleh. He was already on the hot seat last season but survived the offseason. Now, the pressure is collapsing in on him. Saleh has coached the Jets for three seasons so far. He has yet to lead the team to a winning year. Throughout his three seasons, Saleh has compiled an 18-33 record. New York needs to see that increase in a big way in 2024. If it doesn't, and the Jets move on from Saleh, NFL insider Dianna Russini mentioned one name worth monitoring: Mike Vrabel.

“Just bring in an adult right now to clean it up,” said Russini. “Find someone who Aaron Rodgers respects and can make this team disciplined and tough, and instill some culture that’s not just Aaron Rodgers needs to go win this for us. It’s unfair to him, it’s unfair to the organization, it’s unfair to these players.

“… Someone off the street, well, he’s really not on the street, but I think Mike Vrabel would be great for the Jets.”

Why Mike Vrabel would be a good fit for the Jets

Saleh's challenge isn't just leading New York to a winning record for the first time in his tenure. He also has to manage the massive egos of players like Aaron Rodgers. The Jets need to have someone at head coach that Rodgers respects. And, with Vrabel's history as a championship-winning player and a successful coach, he could be a smart choice for New York.

“It’s just a former player who has won 3 times and is going to be able to call out the stars on his team to keep everyone even, including Aaron Rodgers,” said Russini. “I do think you make a great point about Rodgers and his head coach. There’s a lack of respect there, and I see that, and that’s not good. If you have a leader that you don’t respect, it’s so difficult to listen to their instructions.”