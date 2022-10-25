NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason.

With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

A lot of fans liked the move, especially considering Robinson’s potential. So far this 2022, the 24-year-old RB has already recorded three rushing touchdowns on 81 carries and 340 yards. He also has one receiving touchdown on the season.

While he struggled in Week 7 and didn’t get any touches, hopes are high that he can turn things around with a bigger role on the Jets’ offense. Put simply, many believe he can be way better than what the jets could have gotten with a sixth- or fifth-round pick.

James Robinson will be better than whoever is there in the 5th, you talking ab needing a QB while your team don’t even know what QB to start — NYJ Brick 🧱 (@NYJBrick) October 25, 2022

A 6th round pick. James Robinson has enough skill to justify a low pick — Newski (@Newski93) October 25, 2022

Several fans are also heaping praise on Jets general manager Joe Douglas for pulling off the deal. After all, the team didn’t have to sacrifice a lot to get a running back that can quickly make an impact on the team.

Jets new Running Back James Robinson. The 24 year old has 2177 yards on 4.5 YPC and 18 TDs in his career. Really good move by Joe Douglas and the Jets pic.twitter.com/tm1KhC9AYB — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) October 24, 2022

What Joe Douglas has done with the #Jets

-Trade Jamal Adams (one of the greatest steals in NFL history btw)

Sign D.J Reed

-Draft AVT

-Draft Sauce and Garrett Wilson in the same class

– and now trade for James Robinson for nickels and dimes This team is different than before 🤫 — Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) October 25, 2022

James Robinson for a 5th at most is an excellent move. Thank you papa joe — d. (@NYJ_24x31) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Jaguars fans seem upset over the trade, and who can blame them? Not only did Jacksonville made a conference rival stronger, but they also didn’t get much in return.

Dearest Mother, I bring horrible news. Col. James Robinson has joined the second New York army known as the Jets. One day after the Giants of New York raged our camp, we lose James. The defeats continue to toll on us. Yours, Captain Lawrence — CaptainLawrence (@CaptainTLaw) October 25, 2022

Six different people have texted me to check in and make sure I was ok after the James Robinson trade news. I can tell you with every confidence, I am very much not. — Meg (@MegCallum) October 25, 2022

I can not believe the #JacksonvilleJaguars gave away #JamesRobinson for nothing to a team who needed a running back and is in contention @ESPN690Jax @TonyKhan COME ON MAN ! — Trey Kennen (@TKennen5) October 25, 2022

As for Fantasy Football managers who own James Robinson, it’s definitely a good day. After that Week 7 debacle, things could definitely turn for the better for them and the young back.

I am literally going crazy, James Robinson is about to save my fantasy team — TheFroGoat (@Sugma67069400) October 25, 2022

Of course it remains to be seen if Robinson can live up to the expectations after his move to the Jets, but there is definitely reason to be excited and optimistic about the newest New York addition.