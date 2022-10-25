fbpx
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason.

With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

A lot of fans liked the move, especially considering Robinson’s potential. So far this 2022, the 24-year-old RB has already recorded three rushing touchdowns on 81 carries and 340 yards. He also has one receiving touchdown on the season.

While he struggled in Week 7 and didn’t get any touches, hopes are high that he can turn things around with a bigger role on the Jets’ offense. Put simply, many believe he can be way better than what the jets could have gotten with a sixth- or fifth-round pick.

Several fans are also heaping praise on Jets general manager Joe Douglas for pulling off the deal. After all, the team didn’t have to sacrifice a lot to get a running back that can quickly make an impact on the team.

Meanwhile, Jaguars fans seem upset over the trade, and who can blame them? Not only did Jacksonville made a conference rival stronger, but they also didn’t get much in return.

As for Fantasy Football managers who own James Robinson, it’s definitely a good day. After that Week 7 debacle, things could definitely turn for the better for them and the young back.

Of course it remains to be seen if Robinson can live up to the expectations after his move to the Jets, but there is definitely reason to be excited and optimistic about the newest New York addition.

