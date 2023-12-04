Niederreiter played in 45 games with the Jets before inking the deal. Winnipeg acquired the right winger last season from the Nashville Predators.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Monday that the team signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension, pinning him to the franchise through the 2026-27 NHL season. The extension will carry an average annual salary of $4 million, according to Chris Johnston.

Niederreiter played in 45 games with the Jets before inking the deal. Winnipeg acquired the right winger last season from the Nashville Predators. He has 27 points for the Jets over the two seasons, including 14 this season in 23 games.

A 13-year veteran, Niederreiter has 910 NHL games under his belt with five different teams, including 87 in the playoffs. He has 211 goals and 212 assists, adding 34 points in the postseason. He recorded career-highs in 2016-17 with the Minnesota Wild, scoring 25 goals with 32 assists in 82 games.

Born in Switzerland, Niederreiter quickly adapted to life in Winnipeg earlier this year and was a candidate for an extension rather soon after being traded. The sides came to an agreement nine months into Niederreiter's time in Winnipeg.

The Jets are in a good position at the quarter mark of the season, holding the third spot in the Central Division at the moment. After starting November with an 8-2 record, Winnipeg lost three straight to end the month. The Jets bounced back nicely with a win on Saturday.

The Jets traded a second-round pick for Nino Niederreiter, and with that comes some expatiations for the veteran skater. He's answered the bell for Winnipeg though and earned himself some security with this latest extension.

Niederreiter will now have all his sights set on helping the Jets reach the playoffs once again which would make it 11 straight seasons in the postseason for the Swiss international.