The New York Jets' season got off to a harrowing start on Monday night when newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth player from scrimmage. Although the Jets would go on to upset the Buffalo Bills, the Rodgers injury still hung a cloud over what was supposed to be a prosperous season for the franchise.

Stepping in for Rodgers was 2021 draftee Zach Wilson, who struggled at times but did just enough to get his team past the Bills, and head coach Robert Saleh has since indicated that Wilson will be the team's starter going forward.

The move got the stamp of approval from NFL legend OJ Simpson, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts.

“Zach is the best choice,” said Simpson. “He's a guy that they drafted number two overall. He has the skills, and I think he learned a lot. I think he grew up a lot this offseason because of Rodgers. I think Rodgers, when he can, will be on the sideline or up in the box and be in his ear.”

Zach Wilson was up-and-down throughout his rookie season before ultimately being benched in 2022 and drawing the ire of the New York fans, who certainly did not envision that they would be in this situation following the offseason's signing of Rodgers.

However, this is the NFL after all, and the Rodgers injury just goes to show how quickly things can change at a moment's notice.

With OJ Simpson in his corner, Wilson will hope to show improvement against the Dallas Cowboys on September 17.