Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets was cut dramatically short when the future Hall-of-Famer suffered a torn Achilles on just his fourth snap of the game. Although the Jets would go on to defeat the Buffalo Bills, it was later revealed that Rodgers' injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season, thus hanging a major cloud over the franchise and raising a slew of questions.

On Thursday, Rodgers underwent surgery for the tear, according to a story uploaded to his Instagram page.

The surgery was performed Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dr. ElAttrache is the same doctor who performed the same surgery on late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in 2013.

Bryant suffered that injury as the Lakers were making a playoff push late in the 2013 season during the failed Dwight Howard-Steve Nash experiment. Although his team would ultimately make the postseason, Bryant was unable to play due to the injury, and the Lakers were swept out of the first round.

At 39 years old, Aaron Rodgers' prospects of ever coming back from such a significant injury would appear to be questionable at best. However, knowing what kind of competitive fire the former Green Bay Packer possesses, it's hard to imagine that he would want the visual of him laying on the MetLife stadium turf to be the final image we have of him on the gridiron.

The Jets will now turn to backup Zach Wilson to lead them for the remainder of the 2023 season, barring a trade for a different quarterback.