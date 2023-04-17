Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Jets’ offseason has been centered mostly around Aaron Rodgers and when/if he will join the team via trade. But The Jets have had to work to make sure the team around him is a strong one. They still have one notable move to make: sign star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to a contract extension.

As the two sides look to agree to a long-term deal, the star lineman is making a decision that shows he is willing to wait. Williams won’t be at voluntary workouts as he looks to secure a new deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reports that Williams “won’t report for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program today” and that he “said at the end of the season he wouldn’t attend without a new contract. He’s due $9.594 million on the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that negotiations have been ongoing for weeks.

A player skipping voluntary workouts does not ensure that their time with the team is up but it does suggest friction between the two sides. Williams emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in football last season after a few so-so years with the Jets. In 2022, he tallied 55 combined tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 12.0 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Production like that should earn him a lucrative new deal.

Quinnen Williams is a key piece to New York’s defense — arguably the single most important one. The pressure he provides in the trenches helps guys like Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Carl Lawson and Justin Hardee shine elsewhere on the field. The Jets’ defense was one of the best units in the NFL last season and should continue to be as long as the young talent stays intact.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas previously expressed confidence that the team will be able to come to terms with Williams. Skipping voluntary team workouts shows the former third-overall pick’s commitment to securing his future. While New York continues negotiations with the Green Bay Packers for Rodgers, the team can’t lose sight of what Williams and his eventual extension mean.