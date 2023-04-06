Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets are patiently waiting for the finalization of their Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers. When that trade eventually goes through, New York’s newest defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson thinks the Jets will be nearly unstoppable.

The Jets signed Jefferson on Thursday, the team announced. As he prepares to join New York, Jefferson explained why he chose the Jets what he sees in the team’s future, via CBS Sports Josina Anderson.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase my skillset and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front. I think the sky is the limit with this group. I think we are about to take over the division,” Jefferson said. “Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and the type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream.”

Quinton Jefferson returned to the Seattle Seahawks this past season after spending the first four years of his career with the team. He appeared in all 17 games, racking up 29 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. Over his entire seven-year NFL career, Jefferson has appeared in 89 games, making 158 tackles, 64 quarterback hits and 20.5 sacks.

The defensive lineman will be joining a Jets team that had one of the best defenses in the NFL this past season. New York ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 311.1 yards per game.

Offense is where they struggled as the Jets ranked 25th in the NFL, averaging 318.2 yards per game. Aaron Rodgers at quarterback would certainly fix those offensive woes.

Jefferson joined the Jets knowing their defense is one of the scariest in the league. But if/when the Jets do trade for Rodgers, Jefferson believes New York can take over the entire AFC East.