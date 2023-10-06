The New York Jets will have their hands full Sunday when they face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. A mixed bag of injury updates regarding their secondary gives the Jets some pause playing against the resurgent quarterback.

The Jets will be without starting cornerback DJ Reed, who remains in concussion protocol. This is a big blow because a huge part of the Jets defense is having an elite corner tandem with Reed and Sauce Gardner locking down opponent’s top receivers.

Reed has a 74.0 coverage grade this season, per Pro Football Focus. He’s allowed only 8.9 yards per catch on 14 receptions against him in four games. He hasn’t been beaten for a touchdown and has given up only 35 yards after the catch.

“DJ is a special football player and he alleviates some of the pressure of trying to be perfect in regards to matchups because you feel comfortable about all your matchups when those two (Reed and Gardner) are on the field at the same time,” coach Robert Saleh explained Friday. “Any time you don’t have a player of his caliber out there, you’re kid of behind the eight ball.”

DJ Reed will not play on Sunday Robert Saleh on the Jets' secondary without Reed: "We have a plan" pic.twitter.com/i6cYNYMOob — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 6, 2023

Jets' cornerback plan vs. Broncos

Saleh wouldn’t say if Gardner will now shadow Broncos star wide receiver Jeremy Jeudy. He also didn’t explain what the Jets' plan is at the corner position. It’s expected Bryce Hall will take Reed’s spot, but there’s a chance that nickelback Michael Carter II could switch positions.

Complicating matters is that backup corner Brandin Echols remains out with a hamstring injury. The Jets did work out several corners earlier in the week.

“We’ve got a plan back there,” Saleh said. “We’ve got confidence in all the DBs.”

On the bright side, safety Tony Adams will return Sunday. He missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Veteran Adrian Amos filled in nicely, but Adams is expected to start against the Broncos alongside Jordan Whitehead.